Additional Big Match Set For Fallout From Bound For Glory Episode Of IMPACT TV

You can officially pencil in a new match for the IMPACT On AXS TV episode scheduled for after IMPACT Bound For Glory 2023.

As noted, IMPACT Wrestling previously announced Will Ospreay vs. Josh Alexander in a potential IMPACT World Championship bout, if Alexander wins at Bound For Glory, for the post-BFG episode of their weekly IMPACT On AXS TV show.

In an update, IMPACT has confirmed that The Rascalz and Myron Reed will take on Laredo Kid, Black Taurus & Juventud Guerrera in the Fallout from Bound For Glory special edition of IMPACT On AXS TV from Cicero Stadium in Chicago, Ill. on October 22, 2023.

Check out the official announcement regarding the new match below.