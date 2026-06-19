AEW Adds More Independent Wrestling Promotions To MyAEW Platform

As PWMania.com previously reported, AEW recently announced that CMLL X NJPW Fantastica Mania 2026 will be available for streaming on their service for $9.99. In the announcement, AEW also listed the promotions now available on the platform, with Warrior Wrestling, Create-A-Pro, and WrestlePro newly included.

The updated list of promotions available on the service is as follows:

* Limitless

* 1FW

* C4

* PRODUCE

* Warrior Wrestling

* Create-A-Pro

* WrestlePro

C4 was added to the service earlier this week, while Limitless was added last week. AEW President and CEO Tony Khan mentioned after Double Or Nothing that he is “looking to add other promotions to myAEW and make it a hub for pro wrestling worldwide.”

The AEW streaming service launched in March and offers international subscriptions to AEW and ROH content, along with independent promotions, and a FAST channel available to domestic subscribers.