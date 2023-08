The “REAL” AEW World’s Heavyweight Championship will be on-the-line at AEW ALL IN 2023.

And it will kick off the show.

During the “Zero Hour” pre-show, the commentary trio of Excalibur, Tony Schiavone and Taz confirmed that the opening bout on the main pay-per-view card tonight will be CM Punk vs. Samoa Joe for the “REAL” AEW World’s Heavyweight Championship.

Make sure to join us here all day for live AEW ALL IN 2023 results coverage from Wembley Stadium in London, England.