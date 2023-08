It was so nice, they had to do it twice.

All Elite Wrestling announced during the closing moments of AEW ALL IN 2023 on Sunday at Wembley Stadium in London, England, that the show will be returning next year for another go-around.

AEW ALL IN 2024 will take place on August 25, 2024 at Wembley Stadium in London, ENG.

