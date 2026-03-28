AEW All In 2026 Ticket Sales Compared To Previous Wembley Events

As reported by PWMania.com, tickets for the 2026 AEW All In: London pay-per-view went on sale on Friday, March 20th.

On the first day, ticket sales reached 19,883, out of a total capacity of 37,396, including both pre-sales and public sales.

According to the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, AEW All In 2024 sold 33,700 tickets during the pre-sale and ended with a total of 46,476 tickets sold. The report suggests that if sales trends continue in a similar pattern, All In 2026 could sell between 28,000 and 32,000 tickets. While this number would be impressive anywhere, it is considered modest for Wembley Stadium.

It is important to note that All In 2026 was never anticipated to match the ticket sales of 2023 or 2024. The 2023 event was significant as it marked AEW’s first appearance in Europe and was the first professional wrestling show at Wembley Stadium in 30 years. Additionally, the estimate of “28,000 to 32,000” tickets is very rough and could fluctuate significantly. The venue is currently set up for 37,396 tickets in this ticket sale iteration.

AEW All In: London 2026 is scheduled to take place on Sunday, August 30th, at Wembley Stadium in London, England, and will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.