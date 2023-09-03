AEW ALL OUT 2023 PPV Opener Revealed

Things are getting off to a hot start on pay-per-view tonight.

All Elite Wrestling has confirmed a championship match as the opener for tonight’s AEW ALL OUT 2023 premium live event.

Kicking off the pay-per-view portion of the card at 8/7c will be the ROH World Tag-Team Championship contest, with the “Better Than You Bay-Bay” duo of MJF and Adam Cole defending their titles against The Dark Order duo of John Silver and Alex Reynolds.

Make sure to join us here at PWMania.com tonight at 8/7c for live AEW ALL OUT 2023 results coverage from the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.