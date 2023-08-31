AEW ALL OUT 2023 To Feature FTR & Young Bucks vs. Bullet Club Gold

You can officially pencil in a new match for this Sunday’s AEW ALL OUT 2023 premium live event.

Ahead of AEW ALL OUT 2023, the promotion has confirmed a big eight-man tag-team bout for the show pitting The Bullet Club Gold against FTR & The Young Bucks.

The match was confirmed in a backstage segment that took place after ALL IN 2023 on Sunday, which aired on AEW Dynamite on Wednesday night.

Sunday’s eight-man will feature Jay White, Juice Robinson & The Gunns vs. Dax Harwood, Cash Wheeler, Nick & Matt Jackson.

