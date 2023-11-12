AEW Announces Bryan Danielson’s Return, Confirms Him For ALL IN

“The American Dragon” is already gearing up for his in-ring comeback in All Elite Wrestling.

During the November 11 episode of AEW Collision from the Oakland Arena in Oakland, CA., AEW President Tony Khan and Bryan Danielson appeared together in a video promo segment.

As noted, the duo announced the inaugural AEW Continental Classic Tournament, a two-group round-robin style tournament similar to the G1 Climax held every year in New Japan Pro Wrestling.

Announced as the first official entrant in the first-ever annual AEW tournament?

Bryan Danielson!

As noted, Danielson recently suffered a broken orbital bone that is keeping him out of action for several months, however it was announced that “The American Dragon” will be returning to the ring at the AEW ALL IN 2024 premium live event at Wembley Stadium in London, England on August 25.

