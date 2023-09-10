AEW Announces Dream Match For AEW Wrestle Dream PLE On Oct. 1

You can officially pencil in a “Dream Match” for the appropriately titled AEW Wrestle Dream premium live event next month.

On this week’s episode of AEW Collision, Bryan Danielson announced that he only has one year left in his career.

But he’s not going out quietly.

“The American Dragon” would go on to issue a challenge to Zack Sabre Jr. for a “Dream Match” showdown of the two best technical wrestlers in the world today.

The match was made official for the upcoming AEW Wrestle Dream special event scheduled for October 1, 2023 in Seattle, Washington.

Make sure to join us here on 10/1 for live AEW Wrestle Dream 2023 results coverage.