AEW Announces Featured Bout For Full Gear “Go-Home” Dynamite Next Week

A big tag-team featured bout has been announced for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

During this week’s episode of the weekly two-hour AEW on TBS program, Excalibur announced per Tony Khan that AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy and FTW Champion HOOK will be teaming up next week.

The double-champion duo will square off against the Blackpool Combat Club duo of Jon Moxley and Wheeler Yuta next Wednesday night in Ontario, CA. in what will be the AEW Full Gear 2023 “go-home” episode of the show.

