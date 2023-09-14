AEW Announces Full Lineup For Friday’s Rampage

You can officially pencil in the complete lineup for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage.

Previously, All Elite Wrestling announced the long-awaited rematch between Kris Statlander and Jade Cargill for the TBS Women’s Championship as the main event for this Friday night’s show.

Additionally, the company has announced The Acclaimed & Billy Gunn will be in action, plus Matt Taven & Mike Bennett will take on Christopher Daniels & Matt Sydal, and a big eight-man tag bout will take place with The Butcher, The Blade, Jeff Jarrett & Sonjay Dutt vs. The Hardys & The Lucha Bros.

Make sure to join us here on Friday night at 10/9c for live AEW Rampage results coverage from Cincinnati, OH.