AEW Announces Matches For This Week’s Rampage On TNT

You can officially pencil in some matches for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage.

Ahead of the weekly one-hour Friday night AEW on TNT program, the company has announced multiple bouts for the show.

On tap for Friday’s Rampage is The Young Bucks vs. Matt Menard & Angelo Parker in tag-team action, as well as Grand Slam Title Eliminator Tournament quarterfinal bouts with Samoa Joe vs. Jeff Hardy and Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Jay Lethal.

Make sure to join us here every Friday night for live AEW Rampage results coverage.