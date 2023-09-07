AEW Announces Matches, Segments For This Week’s Collision

You can officially pencil in some matches and segments for this week’s AEW Collision.

Ahead of the weekly two-hour Saturday night AEW on TNT program, the company has confirmed two Grand Slam Title Eliminator Tournament Semifinal bouts and other action for the show.

In semifinal action in the ongoing AEW Grand Slam Title Eliminator Tournament, we will see Roderick Strong vs. Darby Allin, as well as the winners of the Rampage quarterfinal bouts between Samoa Joe vs. Jeff Hardy and Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Jay Lethal.

Also on Collision this Saturday, Bullet Club Gold will be in action, we will hear from Bryan Danielson, The Acclaimed & Billy Gunn, as well as Saraya & Ruby Soho.

Make sure to join us here every Saturday night for live AEW Collision results coverage.