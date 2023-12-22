AEW Announces Multiple New Matches & Segments For Rampage: Holiday Bash

It’s Friday, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns from the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma this evening at 10/9c for the special “Holiday Bash” episode of AEW Rampage on TNT.

Ahead of tonight’s show, the company has announced a number of new matches and segments for the one-hour AEW on TNT program.

On tap for the show this evening is The Hardys vs. The Kingdom, El Hijo del Vikingo vs. Black Taurus for the AAA Mega title, Skye Blue vs. Queen Aminata, plus we will hear from Kris Statlander and Orange Cassidy puts his AEW International title on-the-line against Rocky Romero.

Make sure to join us here tonight for live AEW Rampage: Holiday Bash 2023 results coverage from Oklahoma City, OK.

TOMORROW!

Friday Night #AEWRampage

10pm ET/9pm CT | TNT After their incredible match up at #ROHFinalBattle, #AAA Mega Champ @Vikingo_AAA & @Taurusoriginal will face each other again for the #AAA Mega Championship TOMORROW on #AEWRampage! pic.twitter.com/AmTnjOipfd — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 21, 2023

TOMORROW!

Friday Night #AEWRampage

10pm ET/9pm CT | TNT Before @SkyeByee teams up with TBS Champion Julia Hart on #AEWCollision, she must first take on Queen Aminata @amisylle on #AEWRampage! pic.twitter.com/7RYPV4jkkk — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 21, 2023