AEW Announces New Match For Wrestle Dream 2023 On Oct. 1

You can officially pencil in a new match for AEW’s next premium live event.

During this week’s AEW Grand Slam “go-home” episode of Dynamite on TBS, “Hangman” Adam Page defeated “The Machine” Brian Cage of The Mogul Embassy in singles action.

After the match, Page got on the microphone and called out Swerve Strickland of The Mogul Embassy, who watched the match from the top of the entrance area.

The two would go back-and-forth on the microphone until Swerve issued a challenge to Hangman for a one-on-one showdown at AEW Wrestle Dream 2023.

AEW Wrestle Dream 2023 goes down on Sunday, October 1 from the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington. Previously announced for the show is Bryan Danielson vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

