AEW Announces New Matches For Collision: Fyter Fest

You can officially pencil in some new matches and segments for this week’s AEW Collision show.

On AEW Rampage: Fyter Fest on Friday night, Excalibur speed-read through some updates to the lineup for Saturday night’s Fyter Fest edition of Collision, which will also be the ALL IN “go-home” show.

Scheduled for the main event is the ALL IN All-Star 8-Man tag-team bout pitting CM Punk, Darby Allin, Sting & TBA vs. Jay White, Swerve Strickland, Luchasaurus & Brian Cage with Samoa Joe on commentary.

Also scheduled is Orange Cassidy, Rey Fenix & Eddie Kingston vs. The Butcher, The Blade & Kip Sabian, John Silver & Alex Reynolds vs. Action Andretti & Darius Martin, Willow Nightingale vs. Robyn Renegade, we will hear from ALL IN stars from London, Jack Perry will retire the FTW Championship, plus Big Bill and Keith Lee will be in action.

