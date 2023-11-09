AEW Announces New Matches For Full Gear 2023

New matches have been announced for the next All Elite Wrestling premium live event.

During this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS from the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon, two big matches were officially announced for AEW Full Gear 2023.

Added to the show going down on Saturday, November 18 from the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California is Hikaru Shida vs. “Timeless” Toni Storm for the AEW Women’s Championship, as well as a high stakes tag-team contest.

The tag bout will feature The Golden Jets duo of Kenny Omega and Chris Jericho taking on The Young Bucks. If Omega and Jericho win, the guaranteed title shot that The Young Bucks have goes to them. If The Young Bucks win, Jericho and Omega can no longer team up as The Golden Jets.

Make sure to join us here at PWMania.com on 11/18 for live AEW Full Gear 2023 results coverage.