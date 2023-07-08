AEW Announces New Matches For Tonight’s Episode Of Collision On TNT

You can officially pencil in two new matches for tonight’s episode of AEW Collision on TNT.

Ahead of tonight’s show at 8/7c from Regina, SK., the company has announced two new bouts, with one taking place in the women’s division.

The women’s division bout will see The Dark Order’s Julia Hart against an opponent yet to be announced.

Additionally, AEW has confirmed that Action Andretti will go one-on-one against the returning Scorpio Sky.

Make sure to join us here at PWMania.com tonight for live AEW Collision results coverage from Regina, SK.

TONIGHT on #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT from Regina, SK, after being out of action for 1 year, @ScorpioSky will return to the ring vs @ActionAndretti Action's shown he can beat anyone; can he best the former TNT Champion? Don’t miss Collision on @TNTdrama at 8pm ET/7pm CT

TONIGHT pic.twitter.com/QChiWhVVb9 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 8, 2023