It looks like you can pencil in a new championship match for AEW Wrestle Dream 2023.

After their victory on this week’s episode of AEW Collision, the Aussie Open duo of Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis got on the microphone and issued a challenge.

The former ROH Tag-Team Champions called out FTR for a showdown at the upcoming AEW Wrestle Dream 2023 pay-per-view.

AEW Wrestle Dream 2023 is scheduled to go down on October 1 at the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, WA.