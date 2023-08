An attendance record was broken on Sunday afternoon in London, England.

Nigel McGuinness appeared in the ring at AEW ALL IN 2023 at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday afternoon to address the crowd and reveal the attendance.

McGuinness announced to the crowd that they were part of the largest worldwide record for a pro wrestling event today at AEW ALL IN 2023.

McGuinness reveals that there are 81,035 fans inside Wembley Stadium for today’s show.