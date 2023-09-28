AEW Announces New Wrestle Dream 2023 Match

You can officially pencil in a new match for the next All Elite Wrestling premium live event.

During this week’s AEW Wrestle Dream 2023 “go-home” episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS, a new singles bout was announced for this Sunday’s pay-per-view.

A segment aired showing Wheeler Yuta confronting Ricky Starks backstage after his Texas Death Match against Bryan Danielson on AEW Collision. He challenged him to a match for Sunday, which Excalibur noted Tony Khan has confirmed for the show.

Make sure to join us here this Sunday night for live AEW Wrestle Dream 2023 results coverage from Seattle, WA.