AEW Announces Special Closer Look At Blood & Guts On Wednesday’s Dynamite

You can officially pencil in a new segment for this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

Ahead of the weekly two-hour AEW on TBS television program, the company has announced the addition of a new segment for the show, which premieres on Wednesday, July 12, 2023 at 8/7c on TBS from SaskTel Centre in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada.

The segment will provide fans a special closer look at the upcoming AEW Blood & Guts showdown pitting the five-man team of The Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, Konosuke Takeshita & TBA) taking on the five-man team of The Elite (Kenny Omega, “Hangman” Adam Page, The Young Bucks & TBA) for the match scheduled for the July 19 episode of AEW Dynamite from the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.

“THIS WEDNESDAY on AEW Dynamite, we’ll take a closer look at Blood & Guts,” read the announcement posted on AEW’s official Twitter feed on Sunday evening. “Don’t miss Wednesday Night AEW Dynamite LIVE from the SaskTel Centre in Saskatoon, at 8pm ET/ 7pm CT on TBS!”

Check out the complete announcement via the tweet embedded below courtesy of the official Twitter feed of All Elite Wrestling