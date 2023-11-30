AEW Announces Women’s Trios Bout For This Week’s Rampage

A new Trios match is now official for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage.
Ahead of Friday night’s one-hour AEW on TNT program from The Target Center in Minneapolis, MN., the company has confirmed a women’s Trios bout for the show.
The match will feature Saraya, Ruby Soho and Anna Jay joining forces to take on Hikaru Shida, Skye Blue and Kris Statlander.
Check out the announcement below.
