AEW Announces Women’s Trios Bout For This Week’s Rampage

A new Trios match is now official for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage.

Ahead of Friday night’s one-hour AEW on TNT program from The Target Center in Minneapolis, MN., the company has confirmed a women’s Trios bout for the show.

The match will feature Saraya, Ruby Soho and Anna Jay joining forces to take on Hikaru Shida, Skye Blue and Kris Statlander.

