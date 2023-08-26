New Title Match Announced For AEW ALL OUT 2023

The road to the next TBS Women’s Championship showdown appears to be set.

With just one week to go before their ALL OUT 2023 premium live event, AEW used some of their air time on Saturday’s Collision: Fyter Fest show to add to the lineup for next week’s show.

During AEW Collision: Fyter Fest on Saturday night, Ruby Soho cut a promo backstage where she reacted to TBS Women’s Champion Kris Statlander attacking her on AEW Dynamite: Fyter Fest this past Wednesday night.

Ruby Soho would then go on to issue a formal challenge to Kris Statlander for a showdown for the TBS Women’s Championship at AEW ALL OUT 2023.

Later in the show, Statlander accepted the challenge.

Previously announced for AEW ALL OUT 2023 is Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Miro, as well as Luchasaurus vs. Darby Allin for the TNT Championship.

