AEW Collision Commentary Team Revealed

There will be a three-man team in the broadcast booth for AEW Saturday Night Collision.

On Friday, Tony Khan took to social media and revealed the three men who will handle the call for AEW Collision on Saturday nights, with the first show kicking off tomorrow night at 8/7c on TNT from the United Center in Chicago, Ill.

Representing the three-man team will be Kevin Kelly, Nigel McGuinness and WWE Hall of Fame legend Jim Ross.

Make sure to join us here at PWMania.com on Saturday night for live AEW Collision results coverage.