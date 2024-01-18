AEW Collision Matches, Return Announced For This Saturday

The lineup for this week’s episode of AEW Collision is taking shape.

On this week’s AEW Dynamite show on Wednesday night from North Charleston, South Carolina, two big matches and a return were made official for this Saturday night’s episode of AEW Collision.

Scheduled for this week’s AEW Collision on TNT at 8/7c this Saturday night is Eddie Kingston & Ortiz vs. Bryan Danielson & Claudio Castagnoli, Buddy Matthews vs. Daniel Garcia, as well as the return of Jon Moxley.

Make sure to join us here this Saturday night for live AEW Collision results coverage.