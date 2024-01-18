AEW Collision Matches, Return Announced For This Saturday

By
Matt Boone
-

The lineup for this week’s episode of AEW Collision is taking shape.

On this week’s AEW Dynamite show on Wednesday night from North Charleston, South Carolina, two big matches and a return were made official for this Saturday night’s episode of AEW Collision.

Scheduled for this week’s AEW Collision on TNT at 8/7c this Saturday night is Eddie Kingston & Ortiz vs. Bryan Danielson & Claudio Castagnoli, Buddy Matthews vs. Daniel Garcia, as well as the return of Jon Moxley.

Make sure to join us here this Saturday night for live AEW Collision results coverage.

