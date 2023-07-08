AEW Collision Preview For Tonight (7/8/2023): Regina, SK.

It’s Saturday, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns from Regina, SK. for this week’s edition of AEW Collision on TNT.

On tap for tonight’s show is CM Punk vs. Samoa Joe in a semifinal bout in the Owen Hart Cup. In an additional semifinal bout in the tourney, former Team Taz members Powerhouse Hobbs and Ricky Starks do battle.

Also scheduled for the show this evening is Athena vs. Willow Nightingale, FTR vs. Bullet Club Gold and more.

