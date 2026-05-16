AEW Collision Results – May 16, 2026

Non Title Match

Trios Champions The Conglomeration (Orange Cassidy, Mark Briscoe & Kyle O’Reilly) defeated Shane Taylor Promotions (ROH Pure Champion Lee Moriarty, Shawn Dean & Carlie Bravo) via Jay Driller on Dean (13:33)

TBS Title Match

Willow Nightingale (c) defeated ROH Women’s Television Champion Red Velvet via Babe With The Powerbomb (13:03) (STILL CHAMPION!!!!)

Tag Team Match

The Opps (Anthony Bowens & Samoa Joe) defeated The Lethal Twist (Lee Johnson & Jay Lethal) via Arm Lock on Johnson (11:48)

Non Title Match

Women’s Tag Team Champions Divine Dominion (Megan Bayne & Lena Kross) defeated Kaia McKenna & Allie Katch via Divine Intervention on McKenna (1:50)

Trios Match

National Champion Mark Davis & The Dogs (Clark Connors & David Finlay) defeated The Rascalz (Dezmond Xavier, Zachary Wentz & Myron Reed) via Full Clip on Reed (11:33)

AEW World Title No Count Outs Match

Darby Allin (c) defeated ROH World Tag Team Champion Sammy Guevara via Coffin Drop (17:06) (STILL CHAMPION!!!!)