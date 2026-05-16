Monday, May 18, 2026
Facebook Instagram X Youtube

AEW Collision Results – May 16, 2026

By
Ethan Black
-
AEW Collision
AEW Collision

AEW Collision Results – May 16, 2026

Non Title Match
Trios Champions The Conglomeration (Orange Cassidy, Mark Briscoe & Kyle O’Reilly) defeated Shane Taylor Promotions (ROH Pure Champion Lee Moriarty, Shawn Dean & Carlie Bravo) via Jay Driller on Dean (13:33)

TBS Title Match
Willow Nightingale (c) defeated ROH Women’s Television Champion Red Velvet via Babe With The Powerbomb (13:03) (STILL CHAMPION!!!!)

Tag Team Match
The Opps (Anthony Bowens & Samoa Joe) defeated The Lethal Twist (Lee Johnson & Jay Lethal) via Arm Lock on Johnson (11:48)

Non Title Match
Women’s Tag Team Champions Divine Dominion (Megan Bayne & Lena Kross) defeated Kaia McKenna & Allie Katch via Divine Intervention on McKenna (1:50)

Trios Match
National Champion Mark Davis & The Dogs (Clark Connors & David Finlay) defeated The Rascalz (Dezmond Xavier, Zachary Wentz & Myron Reed) via Full Clip on Reed (11:33)

AEW World Title No Count Outs Match
Darby Allin (c) defeated ROH World Tag Team Champion Sammy Guevara via Coffin Drop (17:06) (STILL CHAMPION!!!!)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

PWMania
You'll find information on this website about the following: WWE News, WWE Rumors, WWE Spoilers, WWE Results, TNA News, TNA Rumors, TNA Spoilers, TNA Results, John Cena, Vince McMahon, Impact Wrestling, Bret Hart, Hulk Hogan, The Rock, Brock Lesnar, The Undertaker, Triple H, Kurt Angle, Randy Orton, WWE Divas, TNA Knockouts, Wrestlemania, Summerslam, Survivor Series, Royal Rumble, PPV Results, and much more!
Contact us: [email protected]
Facebook Instagram X Youtube
© 2025 PWMania.com. All Rights Reserved