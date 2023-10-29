AEW Collision Results – October 28, 2023

It’s Saturday night, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT. tonight at 8/7c on TNT. with this week’s episode of AEW Collision.

On tap for tonight’s show is MJF vs. Kenny Omega for the AEW Championship, Hikaru Shida vs. Abadon for the AEW Women’s Championship, Jay White vs. AR Fox, Dax Harwood vs. Ricky Starks, a Bryan Danielson injury update, plus the House of Black are back.

Featured below are complete AEW Collision results from Saturday, October 28, 2023. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 8-10pm EST. on TNT.

AEW COLLISION RESULTS (10/28/2023)

The usual Elton John “Saturday Night’s Alright For Fightin'” theme hits and then we shoot inside the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT. where fireworks explode as the commentary team welcomes us to this week’s show.

Jay White vs. AR Fox

We head to the ring where the Bullet Club Gold four-some make their way out, as Jay White kicks things off in tonight’s opening contest against AR Fox.

“Switchblade” Jay White comes out accompanied by “Rock Hard” Juice Robinson and The Gunns. He heads to the ring wearing MJF’s World Championship belt as highlights are shown of his recent interactions with “The Devil.”

He settles in the ring and his music dies down. AR Fox’s theme hits and out he comes as we see highlights of his past action inside the AEW ring. His entrance tune wraps up, the bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with our first match of the evening.

The two engage in some back-and-forth offensive exchanges and then Fox leaps backwards out of the corner with a well-timed cutter on White. He follows up with a wild kick and then hits a huge dive out to the floor with a shooting star press onto “Switchblade.”

Out at ringside, we see Bullet Club Gold get involved on White’s behalf, which allows him to take over once the again resumes in the ring. He hits a crazy DDT off the ropes for a close near fall. As the action spills back out to the floor again, we head into a mid-match commercial break.

When we return from the break, we see White taking it to Fox, but Fox is starting to fight back. He eventually takes over on offense and even stops to hit a big diving splash onto the other three Bullet Club Gold guys on the floor. He hits the ring and dives on the other side for a big splash on White.

Fox hits a twisting suplex on White back in the ring. He heads to the top-rope and comes flying off with a 450 splash for a super close near fall attempt. The fans chant “This is Awesome!” as Fox takes White up to the top-rope and climbs up after him. He hits an insane avalanche spot for another close pin attempt.

We see Fox once again head to the top-rope and leap off with intentions of another 450 splash, however White avoids it and counters. He then follows up with his Bladerunner finisher for the pin fall victory. Great opener. MJF nearly steals back his title but ends up running off to avoid a four-on-one beat down.

Winner: Jay White

The Acclaimed Are Ready For National 69 Day Celebration

We then shoot backstage where we see The Acclaimed touting being Trios champions for 62 days. They mention how on next week’s Collision, it will mark 69 days that they have been Trios Champions.

They mention their National 69 Day Celebration for next week. Max Caster thinks he’s got a tweet from MJF about attending but his teammates find out he’s been cat-fished.

The Boys vs. The Gunns

Dalton Castle leads out “The Boys” tag-team (Brandon and Brent) for our next match of the evening. Still in the ring are The Gunns, with Jay White and Juice Robinson still at ringside. Austin and Colten Gunn take on The Boys next.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. The Boys start off well, but it isn’t long before The Gunns take over and within all of two minutes, finish off this quick match with a relative easy victory.

Winners: The Gunns

Special Look At Tonight’s World Title Main Event

A lengthy video package hyping tonight’s AEW World Championship main event between MJF and former title-holder Kenny Omega airs next. We then head to another commercial break.

Miro Attacks Ryan Nemeth Backstage

When we return from the break, we see “The Hollywood Hunk” Ryan Nemeth with Lexy Nair backstage. She says he has big news. He reveals they are standing outside of CJ Perry’s dressing room, which is labeled, “CJ Perry — hot a flexible.” Miro opens the door and beats him up.

AEW Women’s Championship

Hikaru Shida (C) vs. Abadon

Back inside the arena, we see Abadon making her way down to the ring, which is decorated for Halloween. She settles in the ring as the commentators remind us of the four-way match she won on AEW Rampage last night to earn this title opportunity.

Now the familiar sounds of Hikaru Shida’s theme hits the house speakers and out comes the reigning and defending AEW Women’s Champion for our next match of the evening. She settles in the ring and the bell sounds to get this one officially off-and-running.

Both are dressed up in special Halloween-style ring attire, with Shida wearing a dress and Abadon looking like, well, Abadon, but even more Abadon than usual. The two lock up and Abadon tries to take a bite out of the champ. Shida avoids it and slaps a side head lock on her before taking her down.

The two fight with weapons in the ring and then the action spills out to the floor. Abadon disappears under the ring and tries to drag Shida under with her. Shida avoids it but Abadon comes out and beats her down with a weapon. On that note, we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break as this title tilt continues.

When we return and we see more weapons, such as broomsticks and other goofy Halloween garb being introduced into this “match.” Suddenly Abadon beating a bunch of built-up contenders in a title eliminator makes sense, as we get a cheesy Halloween-themed gimmick match.

We even see a spot with a pinata broken with candy in it and Tony Schiavone screaming about candy on commentary. The crowd isn’t into most of this but Shida eventually gets them going with a kendo stick shot. Shida smashes a big pumpkin over Abadon’s head and hits it with a kitana for the win.

Winner and STILL AEW Women’s Champion: Hikaru Shida

ROH TV Championship

Samoa Joe (C) vs. Rhett Titus

We see some footage and comments from Ricky Starks and Dax Harwood ahead of their one-on-one showdown tonight and then we shoot to another commercial break.

When we return, we see a video package hyping Keith Lee, as well as Shane Taylor Promotions with Shane Taylor and Lee Moriarty. Taylor vows to prove “Limitless” Lee’s limits.

Back inside the arena, Samoa Joe’s theme hits and out comes the ROH Television Champion for the latest defense of his title. “The King of TV” makes his way to the ring to chants of “Joe! Joe! Joe!” from the Uncasville crowd.

Already in the ring is his opponent for tonight’s title defense, ROH veteran Rhett Titus. ROH ring announcer Bobby Cruise handled the ring introductions for this ROH TV title tilt. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with Joe’s 17th title defense in 363 days.

Joe dominates Titus from the word “go,” and begins blasting him with rapid-fire machine-gun-style chops. The fans chant “Joe is gonna kill you!” as he continues to dominate. Titus goes for a high cross body off the top but Joe simply walks off.

Joe sits Titus on the top for a Muscle Buster but Titus avoids it and fires up and gets in his first offense of the bout. After Titus lands a few running kicks, Joe blasts him coming in for one-too-many and slaps on his choke for the submission victory in an easy title defense.

Winner and STILL ROH TV Champion: Samoa Joe

Renee Paquette Interviews The QTV Crew

A QT Marshall AAA Latin American Championship defense is announced as are details of the world premiere of a new music video from Harley Cameron and Johnny TV and the rest of the QTV gang in a quick backstage interview with Renee Paquette.

Claudio Castagnoli Sends A Message To Okada & Orange Cassidy

Now we shoot to Claudio Castagnoli, who brings up his BCC friend being injured earlier this week. He vows to find Kazuchika Okada and gain revenge on him for it. He says he doesn’t have to find Orange Cassidy, because he’s gonna get his revenge on him next Wednesday on Dynamite when they meet for the AEW International Championship.

Ricky Starks vs. Dax Harwood

Back inside the arena, Ricky Starks’ theme hits and one-half of the AEW World Tag-Team Champions makes his way out to a ton of boos from the Uncasville crowd. He heads to the ring for our next match of the evening. He is accompanied by fellow AEW Tag-Team Champion Big Bill as he heads to the squared circle.

Out next to the Midnight Express-sounding theme is Dax Harwood. One-half of the former AEW World Tag-Team Championship duo known as FTR makes his way to the ring and settles inside. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one.

The lights in the building go out. When they come back on we see Julia Hart of The House of Black on the entrance stage. In the crowd is Malakai Black, Brody King and Buddy Matthews. Starks and Harwood start to go at it and we see “Absolute” Ricky jump into the early offensive lead.

Harwood fights back but then Starks hits a big DDT on the hard part of the ring apron. On the floor, we see Starks catch Harwood going for a baseball slide in the ring skirt. He traps him in there and beats the crap out of him with chops and punches.

He hits a suplex on the ramp and looks into the camera to say, “We’ll be right back” as we head into a mid-match commercial break. When we return, we see Starks hit a big brainbuster for a close near fall. Harwood fights back and hits a pile driver but Big Bill breaks up the pin attempt from ringside. Starks hits a pile driver on Harwood and goes for the cover and gets the win.

Winner: Ricky Starks

LFI Returns & Helps FTR Against The House Of Black

Once the match wraps up, the lights go out. When they come back on, we see Julia Hart on the entrance ramp. She raises her hand and the lights go out again.

When they come back on, we see The House of Black in the ring standing in front of FTR. The theme for LFI hits and out comes RUSH, Preston Vance, Dralistico and others.

Starks and Big Bill are still out there as well. All the guys stare each other down and then the fight breaks out. LFI and The House of Black go at it, with Starks and Big Bill also running off. FTR stands tall with LFI in the ring to end the segment.

Lexy Nair Talks To Andrade El Idolo Backstage

We shoot backstage where Lexy Nair is standing by with Andrade El Idolo. She asks him about CJ Perry and what happened earlier tonight with Miro attacking Ryan Nemeth. She also asks him about LFI coming back. He doesn’t seem interested in saying much and walks off. We head to another commercial break.