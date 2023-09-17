AEW Collision Results – September 16, 2023

It’s Saturday night, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns from the Bryce Jordan Center in State College, Pennsylvania tonight at 8/7c on TNT.

On tap for tonight’s show is Kris Statlander vs. Britt Baker for the TBS Women’s Championship, Andrade El Idolo vs. Scorpio Sky, The Hardys vs. The Righteous, FTR vs. Iron Savages for the AEW Tag-Team Championships, Bryan Danielson & Claudio Castagnoli vs. Ricky Starks & Big Bill, John Silver vs. Anthony Bowens, and we will hear from Aussie Open & Jay White.

Featured below are complete AEW Collision results from Saturday, September 16, 2023. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 8-10pm EST. on TNT.

AEW COLLISION RESULTS (9/16/2023)

We see the usual talking heads pre-show video intro with the competitors scheduled for action tonight doing quick-hits directly into the camera. We then shoot into the regular weekly intro video to the tune of Elton John’s “Saturday Night’s Alright For Fightin’.”

From there, we shoot inside the arena in State College, PA. where the fireworks explode and the camera pans the crowd as the commentary team welcomes us to this week’s show.

Ricky Starks & Big Bill vs. Bryan Danielson & Claudio Castagnoli

The theme for Ricky Starks hits and it’s time for the revolution to be televised, as “Absolute” Ricky Starks emerges alongside Big Bill for our opening tag-team contest. The two settle in the ring as fireworks explode.

Now we hear the familiar sounds of Bryan Danielson’s theme and out comes “The American Dragon” alongside the ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli. The Blackpool Combat Club duo head to the ring to a huge pop from the State College, PA. crowd.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. Danielson and Starks kick things off for their respective teams. As soon as they get ready to lock up, Starks backs off and tags in the big man. Big Bill comes in and challenges Danielson to a test of strength.

Danielson declines and opts instead to begin peppering the big man with low and middle kicks. Big Bill catches one and then manhandles Danielson into the corner, where he chops the hell out of him. Danielson gets rag-dolled into his own corner, so he stops and reaches up. Castagnoli tags in.

The ROH World Champion goes face to face with Big Bill, who once again challenges to a test of strength. Claudio obliges and we see the two push and pull with their hands clasped. Big Bill puts Castagnoli down to a knee but he roars and powers up. As he begins to turn the tide, Big Bill blasts him with a kick in the bread basket.

After some more back-and-forth action, we see Big Bill knock Danielson off the top-rope with a running big boot. Starks jumps down and pounds on Danielson on the floor, picking the bones as we head into a mid-match commercial break as the match continues.

When we return from the break, we see Starks working over Danielson in the corner of the ring. Danielson fires up and the two hit a clothesline at the same time, knocking each other down. There’s some kids or girls literally screaming at the top of their lungs every couple moments, and it’s so audible on the broadcast that Kevin Kelly acnowledges it on commentary.

Castagnoli gets in there and starts swinging Starks as the biggest “Absolute” Ricky fan of all-time starts screaming more frequently. Seriously, security or someone needs to do something. Fans can bring signs and cheer/boo who they want, I get it, but this is ridiculous.

Danielson hits a big dive on Big Bill on the floor as Starks hits a counter DDT on Castagnoli in the ring. We see Starks hit a big spear on Danielson for a close pin fall attempt that Castagnoli breaks up. Moments later, we see Danielson go for a top-rope back suplex, but Starks turns in mid-air. He follows that up with a low blow and his finisher for the win.

Winners: Ricky Starks & Big Bill

The Young Bucks & Hangman Page Respond To The Mogul Embassy

We shoot to the Swerve Strickland and Brian Cage callout of The Young Bucks and Hangman Page for a Trios match from Dynamite. After that, we see The Young Bucks and Hangman accept the challenge. It’s official for next week’s two-hour Rampage: Grand Slam show. After this, we head to another commercial break.

Next Chapter In Book Of Hobbs

When we return from the break, we see a vignette from Powerhouse Hobbs, who is holding his book and talking about the next chapter in the Book of Hobbs. It doesn’t matter who you are or where you are, absolutely no one is safe. (Probably should’ve used a different word than absolutely unless Ricky Starks is next).

Miro Addresses His Hot, Flexible Wife

We then shoot to a Miro vignette, who starts off by calling Hobbs a son of a b*tch. He says somewhere down the line they’ve got to meet again. He then talks about his hot and flexible wife.

AEW World Tag-Team Championship

FTR (C) vs. Iron Savages

The Iron Savages make their way out and head to the ring when we return inside the arena. They settle inside the squared circle and cut a quick promo and then their music dies down.

The Midnight Express-sounding theme for FTR plays and out comes the reigning and defending AEW World Tag-Team Champions, Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler.

FTR hit their double-team finisher on Iron Savage’s mouth piece and then the two Savages bum-rush Harwood and Wheeler to get this one off to a very physical start. The two isolate Wheeler and beat him down and then the match gets going.

Boulder continues to beat down Wheeler and nearly scores the pin, only for Harwood to hit the ring just in time to break it up. After a big missed spear into the ring post in the corner of the ring, we see Wheeler finaly make the tag.

Harwood comes in and looks ready to take over but Boulder runs through him. Harwood eventually fights into the offensive lead and starts taking it to the big guy as the fans cheer him on. Seconds later, FTR finishes this one off.

After the match, The Work Horses get in the ring and seem to challenge FTR, who shakes their hand. The fans seem to be chanting “Who are you?!”

Winners and STILL AEW World Tag-Team Champions: FTR

Shane Taylor Promotions Confronts Keith Lee

We shoot backstage where Lexy Nair is standing by with Keith Lee. She begins interviewing him but before he can say much, in comes Shane Taylor to introduce Lee Moriarty as the newest member of Shane Taylor Promotions.

John Silver vs. Anthony Bowens

When we return from the break, John Silver comes out representing The Dark Order for our next match of the evening, where he hopes to earn his team a shot at the AEW Trios Championships.

Silver settles inside the squared circle and his theme music dies down. Now The Acclaimed theme hits and out comes Max Caster cheap-pop-rapping about Penn State winning today. Anthony Bowens says scissor me daddy to wrap it up.

John gets on the mic and talks about Googling scissoring. He tells The Acclaimed they’ve been doing it wrong. He then pulls out the contract and reveals it says Gunn and Caster are banned from ringside.

We see Silver get a cheap shot early jump on Bowens as Bowens was distracted with Gunn and Caster heading to the back. Bowens fights back and gets in some good offense but Silver takes back over, knocking him to the floor as we head to a mid-match commercial break.

As we settle back in from the break, we see some really good back-and-forth action, and when Bowens starts to pull ahead, we see Evil Uno come from under the ring to deliver a cheap shot. This sets Silver up for the win. Good match.

Winner: John Silver

Eddie Kingston Addresses Claudio Castagnoli

We shoot to a backstage interview with Eddie Kingston, who tells the story of his 20-year rivalry with Claudio Castagnoli dating back to when he first came to this country and the two lived together. He vows to take him out in their title versus title bout at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam next week. We head to another break.

Orange Cassidy & HOOK Like Doritos

When we return from the break, we see Orange Cassidy and HOOK being too cool for school in a backstage interview with Renee Paquette. They decide they should work a tag match at Grand Slam while snacking down on some Doritos.

Aussie Open vs. Local Enhancement Team

Now we head back into the arena where Aussie Open duo Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis make their way down to the ring. They settle inside and their opponents are already in the ring.

The opponents of Aussie Open are not even introduced by the ring announcer or mentioned by the commentators. “Pretty Boy Smooth” is one of them. He’s got the name Wes on his pants.

Anyways, it doesn’t matter. Fletcher and Davis gobble them up in all of 60 seconds with a squash match showcase victory. After the match, Aussie Open call out FTR.

Winners: Aussie Open

Toni Storm: Portrait Of A Star With RJ City

Now we shoot to the first of a mutli-part vignette series dubbed, “Toni Storm: Portrait Of A Star,” where she sits down with RJ City and talks like an egotistical old-school actress who is too good for everything and never pleased. She claims she hasn’t changed, but rather the business has.

Scorpio Sky vs. Andrade El Idolo

From there, we hear a quick word from Scorpio Sky who talks about being back in AEW and immediately thrown in the deep end. He says having held gold multiple times in the past in AEW, he’s not afraid to get wet and doesn’t mind being thrown in said deep end.

Now we return inside the arena where his theme begins, “Reach for the sky …” Isn’t that Briscoe’s deal? Anyways, he settles in the ring and the theme music dies down.

The familiar sounds of Andrade El Idolo hits and out he comes decked out in shiny ring gear. He settles in the ring and takes his ring coat off. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with what should be a good one.

Sky starts off well but after a wild dragon-screw from El Idolo, we see Sky’s knee banged up. El Idolo starts to focus his attack on the bum wheel of Sky. Sky fights back and launches El Idolo over the ring apron from the opposite side of ring apron. He bounces off the floor at ringside hard.

On that note, we shift gears and settle into a mid-match commercial break as this one continues. When we return from the break, after some hard-hitting action, we see El Idolo pull off the win with his wife’s move, the figure-eight.

Winner: Andrade El Idolo

Bullet Club Gold Confronts Andrade El Idolo

After the match, Jay White of Bullet Club Gold comes out and confronts El Idolo with the rest of his crew by his side. He talks about not being here last week, but was watching El Idolo watching his boys in action during the show.

He issues a challenge to El Idolo for a one-on-one showdown next week. He says he can tell El Idolo really wants the Switchblade Spotlight. He vows we’re in the Switchblade Era.

The Hardys vs. The Righteous

We see footage of Don Callis revealing that the next target of the Don Callis Family is Kenny Omega’s longtime friend and alley Kota Ibushi. After that, we head to another commercial break.

When we return from the break, we see Katsuyori Shibata backstage with Tony Schiavone. He issues a challenge for the upcoming Wrestle Dream show via a translator app on his phone. Didn’t really sound like he mentioned any opponent.

Now we return in the arena where The Hardys’ iconic theme hits and out comes Matt and Jeff Hardy for our next match of the evening. They settle into the ring to a big pop and their music dies down.

Now The Righteous, Vincent and Dutch, make their way out as the opponents for Matt and Jeff. We see their interaction from three weeks ago on Rampage as they make their way into and settle inside the squared circle.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with our co-main event of the evening. Matt and Vincent kick things off for their respective teams. Matt jumps into the early offensive lead, but it isn’t long at all before Vincent takes over and the mood in the crowd changes.

Jeff tags in and hits his trademark spots. Matt tags in and leads the fans in a “DELETE! DELETE! DELETE!” chant. Dutch comes in and hits a Blackout Slam on Matt to slow him down. As he does, we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break.

As we settle back in from the break, we see some more back-and-forth action and then Matt is laid out on the floor. Dutch and Vincent finish off Jeff in the ring. Vincent scores the pin fall victory for the big upset.

Winners: The Righteous

TBS Women’s Championship

Kris Statlander (C) vs. Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D.

Now we hear Kevin Kelly speed-read through updates to the lineups for next week’s Dynamite: Grand Slam, Rampage: Grand Slam, Collision and AEW Wrestle Dream 2023. We head to another commercial break.

When we return, Jim Ross has joined the gang on commentary for the call of tonight’s main event, which features the TBS Women’s Championship on-the-line as Kris Statlander defends against the hometown girl, Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D.

Baker makes her way out to a rock star reception and settles into the ring after we see Ricky Starks challenge Bryan Danielson for a Texas Death Match on next week’s Collision. Baker’s music dies down and she awaits the arrival of the champ.

We hear the familiar sounds of Kris Statlander’s theme and out comes the reigning and defending TBS Women’s Champion fresh off her successful title defense over Jade Cargill, becoming the only person to beat her, and doing so twice in their last two in-ring meetings.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. It’s a back-and-forth, push-and-pull game of inches early on, with neither woman establishing any real lengthy offensive lead over the other. As Statlander does finally settle into a comfortable lead, we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break.

As we settle back in from the break, we see Baker fighting her way back into the lead. Nigel McGuinness informs us on commentary via Tony Khan that even if this goes past the 10 o’clock hour, TNT is going to stick with the action in the ring until their is a winner. Baker works over Statlander’s knee on the ring post.

Baker hits a sling blade and then another, but Statlander recovers and hits a blue thunder bomb for a close near fall. She plants Baker into the mat with a modified falcon arrow moments later for another close near fall attempt. Baker takes over again and pulls out the glove.

She goes for her Lockjaw finisher but Statlander fights out of it. The two get back to their feet and start trading hard shots. Baker lands a discus shot and then Statlander lays her out. Both ladies are down and the crowd explodes.