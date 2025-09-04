AEW Collision Viewership And Rating Report For 8/30/2025

WrestleNomics reports that Saturday night’s episode of AEW Collision on TNT drew an average of 195,000 viewers and a rating of 0.04 in the key 18—to 49-year-old demographic.

This total is down 30.60% from last week’s 281,000 viewers and 42.86% from last week’s rating of 0.07 in the 18—to 49-year-old key demo.

The episode was headlined by AEW Women’s World Champion “Timeless” Toni Storm, Mina Shirakawa, and Queen Aminata taking on Billie Starkz and Triangle of Madness (Skye Blue and Julia Hart) in an All-Star Trios Match.