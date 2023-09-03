AEW Confirms Lineup For ALL OUT “Zero Hour” Pre-Show

The lineup for the AEW ALL OUT 2023 pre-show has been announced.

Things at AEW ALL OUT 2023 get started with the “Zero Hour” pre-show at 7/6c hosted by Renee Paquette and RJ City, and featuring the Over Budget Charity Battle Royal, as well as Athena, Mercedes Martinez & Diamante vs. Hikaru Shida, Willow Nightingale & Skye Blue, and an AEW Trios Championship bout with The Acclaimed & “Daddy Ass” Billy Gunn defending against Jeff Jarrett, Satnam Singh & Jay Lethal.

Make sure to join us here at PWMania.com tonight for live AEW ALL OUT 2023 results coverage from Chicago, Ill.