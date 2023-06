AEW Confirms More Dates For 2023 Schedule: ALL IN Go-Home Show

You can officially pencil in some new dates for the 2023 Live Tour schedule for All Elite Wrestling.

On Friday, AEW announced new dates for their 2023 live touring schedule, including details for the AEW ALL IN 2023 go-home shows.

AEW runs Duluth, Georgia, on Wednesday, August 23rd, for a live Dynamite and taped Rampage show. Tickets will go on sale July 7th for this episode of Dynamite, which will be the ALL IN 2023 go-home show.

Additionally, the company will also hold a Dynamite and Rampage taping at the 1st Bank Center in Broomfield, Colorado, on Wednesday, September 27th. Tickets go on sale on September 16th.

Check out the updated 2023 AEW Live Tour schedule below.

Updated AEW Touring Schedule

Saturday, June 17: Collision at United Center in Chicago, IL

Wednesday, June 21: Dynamite/Rampage at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, IL

Saturday, June 24: Collision at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Sunday, June 25: Forbidden Door at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Wednesday, June 28: Dynamite/Rampage at FirstOntario Centre in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada

Thursday, June 29: Collision at First Ontario Centre in Hamilton, Ontario

Wednesday, July 5: Dynamite/Rampage at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada

Saturday, July 8: Collision at Brandt Centre in Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada

Wednesday, July 12: Dynamite at SaskTel Centre in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada

Saturday, July 15: Collision at The Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta, Canada

Wednesday, July 19: Dynamite/Rampage at TD Garden in Boston, MA

Saturday, July 22: Collision at Prudential Center in Newark, NJ

Wednesday, July 26: Dynamite/Rampage at MVP Arena in Albany, NY

Saturday, July 29: Collision at XL Center in Hartford, CT

Wednesday, August 2: Dynamite/Rampage at Yuengling Center in Tampa, FL

Saturday, August 5: Collision at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, SC

Wednesday, August 9: Dynamite/Rampage at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, OH

Saturday, August 12: Collision at Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, NC

Wednesday, August 16: Dynamite/Rampage at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN

Wednesday, August 23: Dynamite/Rampage at Gas South Arena in Duluth, Georgia

Sunday, August 27: AEW All In at Wembley Stadium in London, England

Wednesday, September 27: Dynamite/Rampage at 1st Bank Center in Broomfield, CO