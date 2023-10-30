AEW Confirms ROH Tag-Team Title Match For Full Gear 2023

MJF will indeed have a partner when he defends the ROH World Tag-Team Championships at AEW Full Gear 2023.

On Monday, AEW confirmed that “The Devil” will, in fact, defend the titles against The Gunns following the challenge issued last week on AEW TV, and that he will have a partner due to Adam Cole being out of action with an injury.

