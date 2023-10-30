AEW Confirms ROH Tag-Team Title Match For Full Gear 2023

MJF will indeed have a partner when he defends the ROH World Tag-Team Championships at AEW Full Gear 2023.
On Monday, AEW confirmed that “The Devil” will, in fact, defend the titles against The Gunns following the challenge issued last week on AEW TV, and that he will have a partner due to Adam Cole being out of action with an injury.
Check out the announcement below and join us here on 11/18 for live AEW Full Gear 2023 results coverage.
#ROH World Tag Team Title Match#AEWFullGear Zero Hour
Saturday, Nov 18@thekiaforum | LA#TheGunns @theaustingunn & @coltengunn will challenge #AEW World & #ROH World Tag Team Champion @The_MJF for the Tag Titles.
Can MJF find a partner by Full Gear?
