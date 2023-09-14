AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam Lineup Announced For Next Week

You can officially pencil in the lineup for next week’s special Grand Slam episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS.

On this week’s “go-home” show for the annual special event from Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York, several matches were added to the lineup for the highly-anticipated show.

In the main event, MJF will defend his AEW World Championship against the winner of the Grand Slam Championship Eliminator Tournament, Samoa Joe.

Also scheduled for the show is Saraya vs. Toni Storm for the AEW Women’s Championship, Eddie Kingston vs. Claudio Castagnoli with the NJPW STRONG Openweight and ROH World Championships on-the-line, Chris Jericho vs. Sammy Guevara, Jon Moxley vs. Rey Fenix for the AEW International Championship, as well as Darby Allin & Sting vs. Christian Cage & Luchasaurus.

Make sure to join us here at 8/7c next Wednesday night for live AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam results coverage from Queens, N.Y.