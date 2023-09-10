AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam To Feature ROH & NJPW “Title For Title” Match

Things for AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam just got more interesting.

On this week’s episode of AEW Collision on TNT, Tony Schiavone sat down with ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli and NJPW STRONG Openweight Champion Eddie Kingston for an interview.

During the discussion, the two spoke about their storied rivalry and ended up agreeing to a “title for title” showdown with each of their respective championships on-the-line at the annual “Grand Slam” edition of AEW Dynamite from Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, N.Y.

Check out the segment announcing the match below, and make sure to join us here on 9/20 for live AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam results coverage.