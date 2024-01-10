AEW Dynamite: Homecoming Preview For Tonight’s Show In Jacksonville, FL.

It’s Wednesday, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns to their home turf this evening, as AEW Dynamite: Homecoming goes down from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida, airing live on TBS starting at 8/7c.

On tap for tonight’s installment of the weekly two-hour AEW on TBS television program is the Daily’s Place debut of AEW World Champion Samoa Joe, as well as Sting’s farewell match in Jacksonville, as he teams up with Darby Allin to take on The Don Callis Family duo of Powerhouse Hobbs & Konosuke Takeshita in a Texas Tornado Tag-Team tilt.

Also scheduled for the show this evening is Ricky Starks vs. Sammy Guevara, Claudio Castagnoli vs. Hangman Page and a pair of Brodie Lee Tribute bouts, with Adam Copeland, Orange Cassidy, Dustin Rhodes & Preston Vance vs. “The Murderhawk Monster” Lance Archer, Brian Cage & The Gates of Agony, as well as Kris Statlander, Thunder Rosa, Willow Nightingale & Anna Jay vs. Saraya, Ruby Soho, Julia Hart & Skye Blue.

