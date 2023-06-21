AEW Dynamite Pre-Show With “Wrestle Aunts” Renee Paquette & RJ City (Video)

It’s Wednesday night, and you know what that means ….
All Elite Wrestling returns with the latest installment of AEW Dynamite on TBS at 8/7c.
Ahead of tonight’s edition of the weekly two-hour AEW on TBS television program, the “Wrestle-Aunts” Renee Paquette and RJ City check in with a special look at the show.
Check out the official AEW Dynamite pre-show for tonight’s event at the Wintrust Arena via the tweet embedded below courtesy of the official AEW Twitter feed.
Make sure to join us here at PWMania.com tonight at 8/7c for live AEW Dynamite results coverage from Chicago, Ill.
The WrestleAunts @RJCity1 & @reneepaquette are here to let you know about TONIGHT's massive Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite, LIVE from Chicago, that you do NOT want to miss!
Tune in to @TBSNetwork at 8pm ET/7pm CT! pic.twitter.com/lxidGbDNj2
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 21, 2023