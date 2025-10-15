AEW Dynamite Preview For Tonight (10/15/2025): Kansas City, MO.

It’s Wednesday, and you know what that means …
All Elite Wrestling returns tonight from Kansas City, MO. with a special three-hour combined AEW Dynamite and AEW Collision show, which serves as the “go-home” episode for the AEW WrestleDream 2025 pay-per-view this weekend.
The following matches and segments are advertised heading into the October 15, 2025 episode:
* Darby Allin and Jon Moxley face-to-face with no physicality
* The Hurt Syndicate (Bobby Lashley & Shelton Benjamin) vs. The Demand (Bishop Kaun & Toa Liona)
* AEW World Trios Championship: The Opps (Samoa Joe, Katsuyori Shibata & Powerhouse Hobbs) (c) vs. La Facción Ingobernable
* Kenny Omega & Jurassic Express (Jack Perry & Luchasaurus) vs. The Don Callis Family (Josh Alexander, Hechicero & Mark Davis)
* Orange Cassidy & Kyle O’Reilly vs. Death Riders (Daniel Garcia & Wheeler Yuta)
* Skye Blue vs. Jamie Hayter
* Kris Statlander and ‘Timeless’ Toni Storm’s final words before WrestleDream
* Roderick Strong vs. Claudio Castagnoli
* Harley Cameron vs. Megan Bayne
Join us here tonight at 8/7c for live AEW Dynamite results.
