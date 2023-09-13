AEW Dynamite Preview For Tonight (9/13/2023): Grand Slam Go-Home Episode

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite will be broadcast live from the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, OH, and will feature the final build for next week’s Grand Slam Dynamite.

The main event of Dynamite will feature hometown hero Jon Moxley defending his AEW International Title against Big Bill. Dynamite will also include a Fatal 4 Way match to determine the Grand Slam challenger for AEW Women’s World Champion Saraya, as well as the Grand Slam World Title Eliminator Tournament finals to determine who will challenge ROH World Tag Team Champion MJF for his AEW World Title next Wednesday.

The current card for tonight is as follows:

* We will hear from Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara before their one-on-one match at Grand Slam

* Don Callis will unveil his next masterpiece

* “Hangman” Adam Page vs. ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champion Brian Cage

* Britt Baker vs. Hikaru Shida vs. Toni Storm vs. Nyla Rose to determine challenger for AEW Women’s World Champion Saraya at Grand Slam

* Roderick Strong vs. ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe in the non-title finals of the Grand Slam World Title Eliminator with the winner going to Grand Slam to challenge ROH World Tag Team Champion MJF for his AEW World Title

* AEW International Champion Jon Moxley defends against Big Bill

Below is the Control Center video for the show: