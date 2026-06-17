AEW Dynamite Results – June 17, 2026

AEW Dynamite is live tonight from Houston, TX. at 8/7c on TBS and HBO Max.

MJF Is Ready For 6-On-6 Warfare

The show kicks off with a live cold open shot of Lexy Nair backstage with MJF and The Don Callis Family. MJF talks trash about virtually everyone on the roster, including a shot at Mark Briscoe for only being famous because his father died. He then let Don Callis take over the microphone.

Callis then goes on to list MJF’s teammates for the six-on-six battle in tonight’s main event and the steel cage match at AEW Forbidden Door. Knight is in, so is Fletcher, Doyle, Okada, and Andrade. When Andrade is named, he tries speaking up. Callis tells Andrade his time will come, but for now, do the match. He walks off and the Sum 41 Dynamite theme hits as we shoot inside the arena.

Kenny Omega vs. Tony Nese

We see Tony Nese in the ring as the commentators inform us that he demanded a match before the show went live. The theme for Kenny Omega hits, and it turns out, he’s got one. The commentators promote Omega vs. Zack Sabre Jr. as a dream match as Omega goes on to beat Nese in a quick squash with the One Winged Angel.

Winner: Kenny Omega

TMDK Confronts The Elite

The rest of TMDK come out along with Zack Sabre Jr. Omega exits the ring, but gets back on the apron when The Young Bucks and Jack Perry come out to even up the numbers. Omega points out that at Forbidden Door it’ll be he and ZSJ going one-on-one.

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