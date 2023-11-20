AEW Dynamite Tickets Not Selling Well This Week

Tickets aren’t selling so well for this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

Wrestle Tix is reporting that AEW has sold 1,927 tickets for this week’s post-Full Gear episode of AEW Dynamite at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois on Wednesday night, November 22, 2023.

There are still 3,542 tickets remaining for the show, which is set up for 5,469 seats.

AEW ran the venue back in June and drew 6,291 fans for an episode of Dynamite and a Rampage taping.

Outside of the start of the first-ever AEW Continental Classic Tournament, nothing has been officially announced for this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

