AEW Dynamite Updates For 4/22: Darby Allin Added, New Match Announced

Big developments are already locked in for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

During Thursday night’s AEW Collision Spring BreakThru broadcast, it was officially confirmed that newly crowned AEW World Champion Darby Allin will appear live and address the audience.

That announcement comes on the heels of a jaw-dropping moment to close out AEW Dynamite Spring BreakThru, where Allin scored a shocking squash match victory over MJF to capture the AEW World Championship.

Yeah, that happened.

Looking ahead to the April 22 episode of AEW Dynamite, which airs live at 8/7c on TBS and HBO Max, additional matches have also been made official. Mina Shirakawa is set to face Hikaru Shida in singles action, while Will Ospreay goes one-on-one with Mark Davis.

With a new champion set to speak and a stacked lineup already in place, next week’s show is shaping up to be a must-watch.