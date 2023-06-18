AEW Dynamite Updates For Next Week: Title Match, Concession Stand Brawl & More

You can officially pencil in some new matches for next week’s edition of AEW Dynamite.

During the debut edition of AEW Collision on TNT, a handful of new matches were officially announced for next week’s installment of the weekly two-hour AEW on TBS television program.

Featured below is the updated officially advertised lineup for the 6/21 episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT.

AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW (6/21/2023)

* The Hardy Boys vs. The Gunns

* Kris Statlander vs. Taya Valkyrie (TBS Women’s Title)

* Jeff Jarrett vs. Mark Briscoe (Concession Stand Brawl)

* Orange Cassidy & Katsuyori Shibata vs. Daniel Garcia & Zack Sabre Jr.

* Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara & Minoru Suzuki vs. Action Andretti, Darius Martin & AR Fox

Make sure to join us here at PWMania.com next Wednesday night, June 21, 2023 at 8/7c for live AEW Dynamite results coverage.