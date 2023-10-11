AEW Dynamite Viewership And Rating Report For 10/10/2023

The AEW Dynamite ratings are in.

The show drew 609,000 viewers, down from 800,000 viewers the week before.

The show received a 0.26 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from 0.28 last week.

The show was moved from its normal Wednesday night timeslot to Tuesday night due to MLB playoff coverage, and ratings were expected to be lower.

This was the second time AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT faced off since the USA Network moved NXT from Wednesday nights to Tuesday nights in 2021, and the first time the two shows faced off in a year.

WWE brought in a number of main roster performers, including John Cena, Cody Rhodes, LA Knight, Asuka, and even The Undertaker. One year ago, Dynamite had 752,000 total viewers and a 0.26 key demo rating.