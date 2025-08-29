Backstage Update On Orange Cassidy’s AEW Return

A new update has surfaced regarding the status of injured AEW star Orange Cassidy.

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the former AEW International Champion is expected to return to the ring “somewhat soon.” Dave Meltzer reported that Cassidy is nearing a comeback from the torn pectoral muscle that sidelined him earlier this year.

This aligns with a previous Fightful Select report, which stated that Cassidy had already been medically cleared and would be back “sooner than later.”

“Freshly Squeezed” has been out of action since March 2025, when he tore his pec, an injury that required surgery. His absence has been felt on AEW programming, as he was one of the company’s most consistently featured stars before the injury.

Cassidy’s return would be a major boost for AEW, particularly as the roster is currently dealing with multiple top stars sidelined. Both Will Ospreay and Swerve Strickland are expected to miss significant time, leaving Cassidy’s comeback even more crucial.

Cassidy’s return is expected as AEW builds toward its next pay-per-view, All Out, scheduled for September 20.