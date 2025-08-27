Backstage Update On Orange Cassidy’s AEW Status

Top AEW star and former AEW International Champion, Orange Cassidy, has been cleared to return to the ring after an extended absence, according to Bodyslam.net’s Patreon.

The report also indicated that Cassidy is now only waiting for creative plans regarding his return to AEW programming.

According to Fightful Select, Cassidy is expected to return sooner rather than later, barring any setbacks. He is not anticipated to be out for the remainder of the year. The report notes that Cassidy has recently been seen backstage at multiple events.

Cassidy has been sidelined since March due to a torn pectoral muscle and reportedly underwent surgery shortly after the injury occurred.