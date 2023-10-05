AEW Dynamite Viewership And Rating Report For 10/4/2023

The ratings for AEW Dynamite on Wednesday have been released.

The show drew 800,000 viewers, down from 855,000 viewers the week before.

The show received a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic, the same as last week. PWTortch broke the story. Last week’s Dynamite key demo rating was the lowest since June 28.

The card included Adam Copeland’s first promo, AEW International Champion Rey Fenix vs. Nick Jackson, Wardlow vs. Griff Garrison, and other matches. This was Dynamite’s WrestleDream fallout. The show had several technical issues, including being listed at the incorrect start time on the East Coast, which impacted its ratings.