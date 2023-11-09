AEW Dynamite Viewership And Rating Report For 11/8/2023

AEW Dynamite has received its ratings. The show drew 804,000 viewers, according to WrestleNomics’ Brandon Thurston. This is down from 832,000 viewers the week before.

The show received a 0.27 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from 0.28 last week.

The card featured AEW World Champion MJF vs. Daniel Garcia, then-ROH TV Champion Samoa Joe vs. Keith Lee, Jay White vs. Mark Briscoe, Swerve Strickland vs. Penta El Zero Miedo, Red Velvet vs. Julia Hart, Sting & Darby Allin vs. The Outrunners, and more.