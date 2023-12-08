AEW Dynamite Viewership And Rating Report For 12/06/2023

WrestleNomics reports that this past Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS drew an average of 823,000 viewers, with a rating of 0.25 in the key 18-49 demographic.

This total is down 4.08% from this past week’s 858,000 viewers and down 13.79% from last week’s rating of 0.29 in the 18-49 key demo.

The show was headlined by Jon Moxley taking on RUSH in an AEW Continental Classic Gold League Tournament Match, AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm defending her AEW Women’s World Title against Skye Blue, Swerve Strickland battling Mark Briscoe in an AEW Continental Classic Gold League Tournament Match, “Switchblade” Jay White facing Jay Lethal in an AEW Continental Classic Gold League Tournament Match and AEW TNT Champion Christian Cage putting his AEW TNT Title on the line against “The Rated R Superstar” Adam Copeland, among others.

